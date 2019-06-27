Local area teachers are expected to get salary raise as a result of the Texas governor signing House Bill 3, however, local school districts are still hammering out the details.
Teacher salaries in Texas are currently about $7,000 below the national average, according to the National Education Association. Lawmakers who worked on the new spending plan said the raises amount to roughly $4,000 for teachers with more than five years in the classroom, and that raises will also be given to librarians and school staff, according to an Associated Press
The bill, signed by the governor in late May, approved $1.6 billion in teacher raises across the state, according to the AP.
Local districts have been working over the last month on how they will pay their teachers with the introduction of the bill. However, most have not finalized their plans and were unable to comment on what teachers will be paid going forward.
“The current teacher starting salary is $47,000.00; however, we are unable to provide any further information regarding teacher salary at this time as the compensation plan has not been approved by the Board. We are diligently working towards noticeable compensation increases for next year,” Ramona Bellard of Killeen Independent School District said in a statement to the Herald.
Wendy Sledd of Copperas Cove ISD said the starting salary for Cove teachers is $45,000. On the Thursday, the Cove school board met and the following pay raises were approved:
An increase of 4%, or an average of $2,300, for teachers with zero to five years of experience.
An annual general increase of 5%, or an average of $2,900, for teachers with six or more years of experience.
An annual increase of 3% of midpoint for all other employees.
As part of the pay raises the board said it wants to ensure all employees “are paid at least at the proposed pay minimum in each pay grade.”
The superintendent of Cove ISD, Joe Burns, also received a 3% raise at Thursday’s meeting.
Salado ISD said the starting salary for teachers is $41,000 now, and will be $42,000 in the upcoming school year. Lampasas and Belton ISDs said they are still working on how the pay raises will be implemented.
“The new compensation requirements are complicated. While we typically present a compensation plan to the Board of Trustees in June, we will need additional time to prepare salary proposals to ensure that we are meeting the intent of HB 3 and have a clear strategy for sustainability moving forward,” Belton Superintedent Susan Kincannon said.
