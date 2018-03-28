Schools in both Copperas Cove and Killeen Independent School Districts have Friday off this week.
Motorists should be aware that children may be out and about due to the closure.
City offices in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove will also be closed in honor of Good Friday.
Trash service will not be disrupted because of the closure in any of those cities and emergency services will operate as normal.
The Killeen Recycling Center and Killeen Transfer station will be closed Friday.
School will resume on Monday, and city offices will reopen at their usual time on Monday, as well.
