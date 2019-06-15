Recently released State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness — better known as the STAAR tests — scores show Killeen and most other local school districts doing better in math but still struggling when it comes to writing.
The assessment is administered in grades three through eight in the spring semester each year. All grades are tested in reading and mathematics. Writing is only tested in fourth and seventh grade, science is tested in fifth and eighth grade and social studies is tested in the eighth grade only.
The End of Course, or EOC assessment scores were also released for the districts. The EOC tests were administered to high school students and the subjects covered were Algebra I, Biology, English I, English II and U.S. History.
Karen Griffin is the mother of a Killeen ISD student who just finished the eighth grade at Roy J. Smith Middle School in Killeen. She said she didn’t think the scores were low and that it was a good representation of the teaching at the school. However, Griffin went on to say that she does not think the school should be judged solely on the scores.
“I don’t think the scores give a true representation of what the kids know,” Griffin said.
Rick Beaule, president of the Killeen Educators Association, agrees.
“Those scores are a snapshot of a child’s work and they’re not always representative of the child’s work,” Beaule said.
Test scores are not an indicator of how good a student is, Beaule said.
The STAAR test “emphasizes “readiness” standards, which are the knowledge and skills that are considered most important for success in the grade or course subject that follows and for college and career,” according to the Texas Education Agency Website.
Statewide, the passing rate in 2019 is very similar to the passing rate in 2018. The biggest difference was on the writing test where fourth grade saw an increase in passing rate of 4 percentage points and seventh grade saw an increase of 2 percentage points. Eighth-graders tested in science passed at a rate 5 percentage points higher than last year.
The best passing rate in the state was in the fifth grade mathematics test. They passed at an 83% rate. That is 1 percentage point less than the same test last year.
Killeen
Killeen ISD saw similar numbers in the reading assessment from 2018 to 2019 in the percentage of students that passed the assessment.
The third grade and the eighth grade passed the math assessment at 4 percentage points higher than last year. Both grades went from 76% to 80%.
KISD had its best passing percentage in mathematics overall with four grades passing at an 80% rate or higher. KISD’s worst passing percentage was in writing. In the fourth grade, Killeen passed at a 59% rate, and seventh-graders passed at a 61% rate.
When comparing to the statewide numbers, KISD is slightly below average on most of the subjects. The biggest discrepancy is in the writing test. KISD passed at a rate 6 percentage points lower in fourth grade and 8 percentage points lower in seventh grade. KISD did pass the third-grade math test at 2 percentage points higher than the state average.
Killeen ISD officials said they had no comment on the scores.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove ISD saw similar passing percentages in reading from 2018 to 2019 except for a 7% decrease in eighth grade from an 83% passing rate to 76%. Cove saw a 5% increase in pass rate for fifth grade mathematics.
Copperas Cove ISD’s best passing percentage was in mathematics with two scores over 80%.
The fifth grade passed at an 83% rate. Cove had its worst score in writing with a 52% passing rate in fourth grade and a 61% passing rate in the seventh grade.
When comparing Cove’s numbers to the statewide numbers they also sit just below the statewide average in most subjects. The worst difference was in fourth-grade writing with a 13 percentage point difference. The best difference in favor of Cove was in the eighth grade science test. Cove finished 3 percentage points better than the statewide average with an 82% passing rate.
“We celebrate the gains achieved by many of our students and student groups, and know there is significant meaningful work yet to be accomplished. Until every student succeeds in mastering reading, writing, math, science and social studies, our work is not finished and our mission is not fulfilled,” said Patricia Remissong, Copperas Cove ISD deputy superintendent of Instructional Services.
Belton
Belton ISD scored just above the state average in most subjects, at most grade levels. Belton students passed at an 80% rate or better in five of the six grades that the test was administered to.
Belton’s best passing rate was 88% in fifth grade mathematics. Their worst passing rate was in seventh-grade mathematics at 62%.
When looking at the statewide numbers, the best gap in favor of Belton was a 9 percentage point gap in fifth-grade science. Belton had an 83% passing rate and the state average was 74%. Belton’s 62% passing rate in seventh-grade mathematics was 11 percentage points lower than the state average of 73%.
Florence
Florence ISD students performed significantly below the statewide average on most of the tests.
Their best passing rate was 81% in sixth-grade mathematics.
Florence’s worst passing rate was 35% in eighth-grade social studies.
Florence ISD’s best passing rate compared to state average was 79% in seventh-grade mathematics, 6 percentage points above from the state average.
Their worst passing rate by comparison was the 35% passing rate in eighth-grade social studies. That number was 32 percentage points lower than the state average of 67%.
Gatesville
Gatesville ISD students performed below state average on most of the tests.
Their best passing rate was 82% in sixth-grade mathematics, 3% above the state average. Their worst passing rate was 51% in fourth-grade writing.
Their worst passing percentage in comparison to the state was a 20 percentage point gap in seventh-grade mathematics. Gatesville had a 53% passing rate compared to a 73% average in the state.
Lampasas
Lampasas ISD students tested just below the state average in most subjects and most grades.
Their best passing rate was 83% in fifth-grade mathematics. Their worst passing rate was 58% in fourth-grade writing.
Compared to the state numbers Lampasas was 3 percentage points higher in fifth-grade reading. The state average is 77% and Lampasas had a passing rate of 80%.
Their worst passing rate compared to the state numbers was 62% in seventh-grade mathematics, an 11 percentage point difference from the state average of 73%.
Salado
Salado ISD performed above average when compared to the statewide numbers.
The only test that Salado finished below the state average in was seventh-grade mathematics by 5 percentage points.
Their best passing rate was 95% in eighth-grade mathematics.
Their worst passing rate was 68% in seventh-grade mathematics.
Based on the state numbers, Salado finished 14 percentage points higher in eighth-grade mathematics.
End of Course
KISD students finished below state average in most of the subjects tested. Their best passing percentage was in U.S. History where they passed at a 95% rate, 2 percentage points above the state average of 93%. Their worst passing rate was 46% in English I, 17 percentage points below the state average of 63%.
Copperas Cove ISD students finished right around the state average in all of the subjects tested. Their best passing percentage was 94% in U.S. history, 1 percentage point higher than the state average of 93%. Their worst passing rate in comparison to the state numbers was an 80% passing rate in Algebra I which was 4 percentage points lower than the state average of 84%.
Belton ISD students finished at or above the state average in four of the five subjects tested. Their best passing percentage in comparison to the state numbers was 72% in English I, 9 percentage points above the state average. The only subject that Belton finished below the state average was algebra I. They finished with a passing percentage of 82%, 2 percentage points below the state average.
Florence ISD students finished below the state average in all five of the subjects tested. Their best passing percentage was in U.S. history at 85%. Their worst passing percentage was in English I at 50%.
Gatesville ISD students finished around the state average in most subjects. Their best passing percentage in comparison to the state numbers was 94% in biology, 6 percentage points above the state average of 88%. Their worst passing percentage in comparison to the state numbers was 59% in English I, 4 percentage points below the state average of 63%.
Lampasas ISD students finished above the state average in four of the five subjects tested. Their best passing percentage in comparison to the state numbers was 73% in English II, 7 percentage points above the state average. Their worst passing percentage compared to the state numbers was 85% in biology, 3 percentage points below the state average.
Salado ISD students finished above the state average in all five subjects. Their best overall passing rate was in U.S. history at 97%. Their worst overall passing percentage was in English I at 76% where they still finished 13 percentage points higher than the state average of 63%.
Scores can be accessed by going to http://www.texasassessment.com/administrators/ and clicking on the analytic portal.
