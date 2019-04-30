HARKER HEIGHTS — Students from Harker Heights High School got to put their knowledge of physics to the test during class Friday as part of a hands-on project — the lectric house.
“This project is special because it is a way for me to assess my students’ understanding of electric currents without a traditional paper and pencil test,” said HHHS Physics teacher Ashaunda Jones.
“Right now, we are on the cusp of testing season and the majority of my students are preparing to take one or more end of course and advanced placement exams. Since my class is not an AP level class, I wanted to still have the students learn while freeing up their time outside of class to prepare of testing season.”
The students, who worked in pairs, were expected to create a building with three independent circuits — each with a switch — that they sell for profit.
“The objective is for students will be able to apply their understanding of how current flows through different circuits to a real life situation” Jones said.
The assignment offered a challenge for students.
“The biggest challenge was to get the lights to work and understand where the transfer goes,” said Nathan Marbella, a junior at HHHS. “It takes time and testing out different ways to get the lights to work.”
After trying different approaches, Marbella was able to get his lights to work.
“This project has required them to utilize everything they knew about circuits from the requirements to how to increase or decrease the brightness of their lights,” Jones said.
The assignment was also provided a way for students to use artistic and critical thinking at the same time.
“Even though it is an assessment, my students are having fun and expressing themselves,” Jones said. “They say they are becoming electricians.”
