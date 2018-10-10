The Central Texas Archaeology Fair was held at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen on Wednesday.
Activities and demonstrations at the free public event included stone-tool making demonstrations, spear throwing, prehistoric artifact displays, a create-your-own pottery and a play excavation activity for young children.
A&M-Central Texas began hosting the annual fair in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.