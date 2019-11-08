Taco Bell

Madelynn Spear, center, a Killeen ISD Early College High School senior, accepts her $25,000 scholarship from Taco Bell earlier this year.

 Courtesy Photo

Now in her senior year of high school, Harker Heights student Madelynn Spear said a $25,000 Taco Bell scholarship she was awarded earlier this year continues to motivate her to pursue her dream of becoming a lawyer, and ultimately a judge.

Currently a team member trainer at Taco Bell, the Killeen ISD Early College High School senior said it is easy to be intimidated by the magnitude of her dream.

