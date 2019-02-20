Officials were called to investigate a loud noise heard near Liberty Hill Middle School, 4500 Kit Carson Trail, in Killeen at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday.
According to district spokesman Terry Abbott, a transformer blew across the street from the school.
The explosion did not happen on the school campus, and students were not in danger.
