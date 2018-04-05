The five or so residents who attended Killeen Independent School District’s town hall Wednesday evening were slow to trickle in for the presentation.
Superintendent John Craft was not present for the meeting at Roy J. Smith Middle School, which was announced one day in advance. Deputy Superintendent Desmontes Stewart and Chief Financial Officer Megan Bradley showed the same presentation Craft has given since February on the two proposed, taxpayer-funded bonds totaling $426 million to appear on the May 5 ballot.
Chief communication officer Terry Abbott said the district had originally intended to host a meeting at Roy J. Smith before opting to host a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Early College High School, 51000 Tank Destroyer Blvd., at Fort Hood.
The extra meeting was scheduled at Roy J. Smith because some parents still assumed a meeting was going to happen at the middle school, Abbott said.
One resident asked what would happen if the bond propositions did not pass.
“Our kids are coming to class,” Stewart said in answer.
“Per the growth rates, are numbers are going to continue to inch up. What does that look like? It looks like an increased number of portable buildings.”
Killeen resident Carlos Arroyo, who has lived in the city for nearly four years, was one of the parents attending. Arroyo called the presentation “excellent,” but only anticipates voting for Proposition B.
“It’s a great plan,” Arroyo said. Arroyo favors the “fixing” of KISD schools as detailed in Proposition B, which calls for spending $191 million on consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
Wednesday night’s meeting was not the first instance of low turnout.
The bond meeting Feb. 20 at Harker Heights High School was called off by Craft because no members of the public appeared.
Subsequent meetings were held at Killeen High School and the KISD Career Center, which gathered about 10 voters each. A separate luncheon was sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Central Texas Home Builders Association, which was open to the public. The luncheon attracted about 50 people, many of whom are affiliated with the district or have ties to other public entities.
The fourth voter education meeting at Nolan Middle School was only attended by pair of KISD affiliates.
Two KISD-sponsored bond voter educations remain before the May 5 election.
The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. April 5 at Early College High School on Tank Destroyer Boulevard.
The last meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 9 in the cafeteria at Skipcha Elementary on Prospector Trail in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.