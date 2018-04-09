HARKER HEIGHTS — Stan Golaboff, a 1985 graduate of Killeen High School, has lived in the area for 42 years. All four of his children have attended Killeen Independent School District schools.
Many KISD buildings are older than the span of time he has lived here, but Golaboff believes they’re working just fine.
“Right now, (the district) wants to take schools down because they’re 65 years old, but the buildings are fine, and kids are learning,” Golaboff said. “They want to close a building just because it’s old. That’s not a great reason to close a building.”
Golaboff was one of about a dozen who engaged in dialogue with Superintendent John Craft and fellow school officials Monday at Skipcha Elementary in Harker Heights. Craft continued his streak of presenting on the two proposed, taxpayer-funded bonds totaling $426 million to appear on the May 5 ballot.
Proposition A is for $235 million and would fund a new high school and elementary school, as well as upgrades to existing facilities like intercoms, controlled access devices, perimeter fencing and shade structures for outdoor play at elementary schools.
Proposition B is for $191 million. The bond on the ballot says the money will be spent on “the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District, including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion, improvement and consolidation of District facilities, and levying of the tax in payment thereof” It doesn’t specify how it would be spent.
Craft has said KISD would spend it on consolidation of schools and a complete revamp of Killeen High School.
Among questions Craft was asked revolved around the new $171 million high school to be built along Chaparral and Featherline roads, and the $44 million construction project of a new elementary school on the existing East Ward site that would merge with the West Ward population.
An attendee who was part of a steering committee that helped devise the bond proposals said students and West Ward and East Ward cannot achieve the same quality of learning due to the age of the facilities.
“I’m not going to deny that there are inequities,” Craft said about the elementary schools. “You walk into our newer facilities, then you walk into our facilities 65 years of age — there are inequities.”
Consolidation of two schools to optimize operational efficiency would end up saving money in the long run, according to Craft.
Golaboff then questioned why such inequities were not brought up in bond steering committee meetings in addition to electrical concerns.
Moving hundreds of students to a campus on Rancier with hundreds of students doesn’t sit well with Golaboff. He recommended renovating the shutdown, more than 50-year-old Fairway Middle School on Whitlow Drive, or buying out surrounding properties for East Ward students.
Golaboff was concerned about heightened bus traffic in a busy Rancier Avenue, which is in close proximity to Fort Hood.
“Our challenge with Fairway and West Ward is that it’s not where our students are, and so moving further toward where our density is where our interest was,” Craft said in response.
Moreover, the proposed capacity of a new, consolidated elementary school would be 1,050 students. Attendees expressed concern about the low number, but Craft rebutted, saying the current school populations are lower than the existing capacities of the two schools.
KISD has sponsored more than 50 meetings, most of which have been to KISD staff in schools. In addition, KISD staff has about a dozen town halls and community groups.
The bond meeting Feb. 20 at Harker Heights High School was called off by Craft because no members of the public appeared.
Subsequent meetings were held at Killeen High School and the KISD Career Center, which gathered about 10 voters each. A separate luncheon was sponsored by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce and Central Texas Home Builders Association, which was open to the public. The luncheon attracted about 50 people, many of whom are affiliated with the district or have ties to other public entities.
The fourth voter education meeting at Nolan Middle School was only attended by pair of KISD affiliates. The fifth at Roy J. Smith Middle School saw about five people.
The sixth town hall was held at the Early College High School on Fort Hood. About 50 attended, mostly made up of KISD employees.
Early voting in the May 5 bond election begins April 23.
