A man intruded into Ellison High School Thursday afternoon, according to the Killeen Independent School District.
The intruder fled when confronted by staff, according to Terry Abbott, chief communication officer. He was then arrested by Killeen ISD Police outside the building.
The man’s motives are still under investigation, according to EHS Principal David Dominguez.
“Our investigation is in progress to determine how the individual entered the building,” Dominguez said in a phone call to parents Thursday. “We are also investigating any interactions between the intruder and students, and we ask that any students who had contact with this intruder to report to our Assistant Principals’ office to share their information.”
The reported intruder's name and age were not available.
