An instruction facility focused on mathematics is the latest addition to Killeen.
Mathnasium learning center, located in the W.S. Young Plaza, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, offers math-only, year-round instruction and individualized curriculum.
The Mathnasium educational method is designed for children from first grade through pre-calculus. The center also offers preparation for the SAT, ACT, STAAR tests and supplemental help for home-schooled children.
A grand opening house and parking lot party is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21. The facility will offer tours and meet-and-greets with instructors. Vehicles from local car and motorcycle clubs will be on hand, and Mathnasium staff will explain how math relates to motor vehicles.
Attendees have the chance to win various prizes and scholarships.
