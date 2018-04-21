As the economy diversifies and becomes more technologically driven, school districts and government agencies have stressed STEM education — that’s short for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
However, not every student is equally interested or proficient in those subjects. In an effort to meet an increasing market demand for enrichment in those academic areas, Mathnasium — a tutoring business and chain — hosted an open house on Saturday to announce the arrival of its Killeen location at the W.S. Young Plaza, across the street from the Killeen Mall. Lavert Rodgers, Mathnasium center director, and other employees offered tours to interested Killeen community members. In addition, the center offered math-oriented games, a radio remote, as well as food and drink.
“We Make Math Make Sense,” is the company slogan one immediately sees walking through the door.
“We meet the students where they are,” Rodgers said. “We have students with different ability, backgrounds and learning styles … we individualize every learning plan.”
The Los Angeles-based Mathnasium, developed a proprietary curriculum over 35 years ago, operates over 900 learning centers around the world. The data driven assessment model is reflected by the Mathnasium method.
“The first thing we do here is find out where the students are academically,” Rodgers said. “We find where they are through our assessment that each student must complete.”
Cortez Gadson, 16, of Killeen, attends Ellison High School.
Gadson said he’s not sure what he wants to later in life but knows he needs some help in math.
“I needed help with geometry,” Gadson said. “So, the assessment helped identify where I have problems and that’s where they help you out … its more hands-on and they bring it down to where everyone is.”
Students can select a schedule that fits their needs.
According to Gadson: “I come in after school and study for two hours.”
Mathnasium offers remediation and enrichment to students of all ability levels – from the elementary level through calculus.
“We have students from grade school through college preparation,” Rodgers said. “We offer preparation for the ACT, SAT, and STAARS.”
For more information related to their services contact Mathnasium at 254-781-2274 or go to www.mathnasium.com/killeen
