Construction is moving along on Maude Moore Wood Elementary School, and the building is set to be completed ahead of schedule, according to district spokesman Terry Abbott.
Maude Moore Wood, 6410 Morganite Lane, will be the district’s 35th elementary school. It will have a capacity of 1,050 students and will alleviate the overcrowding at Skipcha, Timber Ridge, Cedar Valley and Douse elementary schools, which have been rezoned for the 2019-20 school year, Abbott said.
The board approved the rezoning March 5, following three community meetings.
Construction is expected to be complete July 1, about a month ahead of earlier projections.
Work has also begun on the site of Middle School No. 14, which is set to open in the fall of 2020.
The campus will be at 1600 Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
Both of these campuses are funded through the district’s general fund, and are not bond projects.
