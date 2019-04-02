A student from Saegert Elementary was hospitalized with bacterial meningitis, according to Killeen Independent School District officials.
The Bell County Public Health Department informed Killeen ISD officials of the case Tuesday afternoon and the district sent a letter electronically and a phone message to Saegert parents, said KISD spokesman Terry Abbott.
Symptoms of meningococcal meningitis are fever, rash, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, chills, muscle and joint pain and abdominal pain, the letter said. In the letter, Superintendent John Craft advised parents to seek medical attention for their children if they have those symptoms.
Meningitis is spread through coughing, kissing and sharing anything by mouth.
More information can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, www.cdc.gov.
The letter said district will be cleaning the Saegert Elementary School campus Tuesday night, using hospital-grade disinfectant.
