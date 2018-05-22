Carlyle Walton, CEO of Metroplex Adventist Hospital and Place 5 Trustee of the Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees, will depart from Killeen to pursue an opportunity in Washington, D.C., the hospital and school district confirmed Tuesday.
The remaining six members of the school board will determine how Walton’s seat on the board will be filled. Walton was elected to the KISD board in 2017 to a term that expires in May 2020.
Under KISD board policy, the school board can either appoint a successor to Walton or call a special election to fill the seat.
Metroplex Public Relation Specialist Erin Spencer said the hospital is currently seeking Walton’s replacement.
In an email to foundation board members, Walton said he was approached last month about the opportunity to establish an office for the Adventist Health Policy Association in D.C. Walton described the association as a public policy and advocacy association for the 90 Adventist hospitals and affiliated care delivery organizations in the United States.
Walton said he will serve as president for the association.
“As much as it pains us because of our love for the Metroplex family and this amazing community, we have decided that God is calling us to this new opportunity, therefore we have decided to accept this new challenge,” Walton said.
In a written statement, KISD Superintendent John Craft said, “Mr. Walton is a true servant leader who graciously dedicated his time, energy and intellect to the KISD students, staff and community. He has had a profound, positive impact on us all and he will be missed.”
