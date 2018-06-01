HARKER HEIGHTS — Eastern Hills Middle School students enjoyed an end of school bash at the Harker Heights’ Stewart C. Meyer public library Thursday. Teenagers celebrated the end of school year with Little Caesars pizza and an ice cream station. Each student received two free passes for the Carl Levin Park’s outdoor pool from Friends of Harker Heights Library. McDonald’s and Chick-fi-la provided donations. Library staff setup carnival games and prices.
Middle School students celebrate the last day of school at public library
- By Patricia Streeter Herald Correspondent
