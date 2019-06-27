Temple school board President Dan Posey heralded the adoption of his district’s 2019-20 budget as a historic moment.
The school board on Wednesday unanimously approved the $111.5 million budget. It comes two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3 — the school finance and property tax reform bill that injects $6.5 billion into public education funding and $5.1 billion to lower school district tax rates.
Posey offered two reasons for calling Temple Independent School District’s budget historic.
“First, public education has not seen a significant amount of additional revenue in over 30 years. The state has increased its share of participation by 10 percent,” he said. “And, secondly, the legislative requirements attached to House Bill 3 happen to match some of the needs of Temple ISD. This being additional support for pre-kindergarten programming and staff compensation.”
Temple ISD is planning to spend $111,521,613 in the 2019-20 school year — a $10.2 million jump from the current budget.
Revenues are budgeted to be $110,501,967 in the upcoming school year. That is an increase of more than $9.7 million from the 2018-19 budget.
The board will consider a tax rate later this summer.
HB 3 boosts Temple ISD’s revenues by more than $7 million for the upcoming school year.
That new funding, Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden said, means the district can increase spending per student by about $1,000 to $12,817. In the 2018-19 school year, Temple ISD spent $11,738 per student.
Superintendent Bobby Ott echoed Posey. Ott pointed out that the state’s share of public education funding will increase from 38 percent to 45 percent under HB 3.
The district’s debt service is budgeted to increase next school year. It will jump up $3.3 million to $14.9 million.
“(There’s) a substantial increase in our principle and interest payment that’s due,” Vaden said. “That’s why we’re using the (debt service) fund balance that we are to — as much as we can — eliminate those fluctuations for our taxpayers.”
The district will dip $2.5 million into the debt service fund balance to adjust for that increase.
The fund balance for the general fund will see a $1.5 million boost in the 2019-20 budget.
“We know we used some fund balance this year to purchase some land in anticipation of student growth and participation in our 31st Street (roundabout) project so we need to replenish our fund balance,” Vaden said. “This accomplishes that.”
The Temple school board in February purchased 47 acres in southeast Temple for $702,911. A month prior to that purchase, the school board set aside $1.25 million for a project with the city of Temple to improve 31st Street in front of the high school.
Accounting for grants and other similar types of funding, Temple ISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said the budget ultimately will be $119.8 million.
