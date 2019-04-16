Ellison High School is set to get a multimillion-dollar facelift this summer, to include a new parking lot, lights, windows to stop leaks, and air conditioning, totaling about $5.46 million in improvements.
The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees April 9 approved contractors for $2.56 million in repair projects for the parking lot and windows. These projects are not part of KISD’s voter-approved $426 million bond program, and are paid for out of the Strategic Facility Plan.
The school board’s action means that KISD administration can execute contracts to get the work done this summer while school is out.
“By the time students come back in August, they’ll have a brand-new concrete parking lot with new lights, and new windows that don’t leak water onto the floors,” said Terry Abbott, chief communication officer, in a news release.
The new heating and air conditioning system is an additional $2.9 million project that was previously approved by the board.
Ellison High School has an enrollment of more than 2,500 students, according to KISD.
Contractors conducted water testing at multiple locations across the areas experiencing water infiltration at Ellison and found that there were inadequate sealants at joints around the windows and a lack of drainage within the brick masonry. They recommended removing the existing windows and installing a new window system.
The work will be done by American Restoration, and the window project will cost about $326,500.
While the Ellison windows are being replaced this summer, out in the parking lot crews will be working on a new concrete parking lot and driveway and new lights.
The project scope includes the removal of all existing asphalt and replacement with concrete driving and parking surfaces. Crews also will remove six existing light poles and replace them with 23 new poles to sharply increase the amount of light in the parking lot. They also will install a new band trailer parking lane located near the band hall.
Champion Site Prep will complete the $2.24 million project during the summer.
