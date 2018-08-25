Standing like a soldier over the universities that prefaced the official existence of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Pauline Moseley won’t share her age. She prefers the portrait she took more than 40 years ago. But her place is secure in the history of the Killeen universities that were — American Technological University and University of Central Texas — and the deep roots that still exist in the now 11th university of the storied Texas A&M University System: Texas A&M University-Central Texas. She was there, four decades ago, when Killeen community leaders came together to create a local university for residents who would have otherwise gone without.
There are, of course, other universities — to both the north and south of Bell and Coryell counties — but cost and distance made access limited, especially for the adult, working or military populations in an age when there were no online or off campus options.
“To have been here at the beginning, through all of the transitions, and witnessed what we had as it became a part of the Texas A&M University System has been an extraordinary thing,” Moseley said.
There were times, she said, at the beginning when the budget was tight and the job of creating a university — literally from whole cloth — seemed like an endless series of challenges, from accreditation to finance to staffing.
“I remember when there were literally five faculty at ATU,” she said, her steady voice quickly outlining memory after memory.
“I was the only person in the education program. The business program had one person, and so did computer technology and aviation,” she stated and then laughed, “Criminal Justice had two people. They were lucky. They had the enrollment.”
The social work program — still a part of the university’s degree offerings — began, she remembered, at the suggestion of a now-retired World War II veteran and general’s spouse who “wanted us to create a program for the women,” Moseley said.
The diversity of the student body and its eventual graduates has been a longtime source of pride for Moseley, who remembers officials from a sister university questioning her during the transition of the University of Central Texas to Tarleton State University.
“They wanted to know how we managed to recruit such a diverse student population,” she said. “I told them we just opened the door.”
Alumni records from Texas A&M-Central Texas reveal that almost 6,000 Central Texas residents from Temple, Killeen, Belton, Harker Heights and Waco graduated from either ATU or UCT. Many were service members from Fort Hood.
Recognizing graduates
Now recognizing graduates of both American Technological University and University of Central Texas, Texas A&M-Central Texas offers “Legacy Alumni” certificates to former ATU and UCT alumni in the hopes they will know the previous universities transitioned into part of the Texas A&M University System, becoming the 10th of 11 statewide universities.
Recently, honorees have included John Charles Thomson Jr. who — all these years later — still remembers the moment he graduated in 1974. His son, John, was young and also remembers being in awe of his father’s accomplishment.
His son, now Lt. Gen John “JT” Thomson, now serves with the NATO Allied Land Command in Turkey.
Moseley retires with a nomination for emeritus status pending consideration by the Texas A&M University System board of regents, and words of praise from longtime colleague, Sam Fiala, associate professor in the Counseling and Psychology Department.
“It is with great pleasure that I am nominating Dr. Moseley for Faculty Emeritus Status,” wrote Fiala. “In her tenure with the University and its legacy institutions, she has built a reputation as a devoted educator who cares deeply about the success of her students and the University at large.
“Her commitment to student learning and to the growth of this University will continue to serve as an exemplar and inspiration to her colleagues for years to come.”
Moseley, reserved about the numerous words of gratitude she has received upon her announcement, takes it all in stride, remembering, for example, the important things.
Like the fact that few if any universities can claim to have been created by a community college. ATU, she said, was founded in cooperation with Central Texas College.
“Central Texas College was the original source of our mission,” she said. “The community colleges open their door to all who can benefit from an education, and that’s how we wanted to do it, too.
“We were selective, but not in the traditional sense. We wanted to select 100 percent of the most motivated students who wanted access to undergraduate and graduate degree programs.”
purposeful mission
Texas A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo acknowledged the ongoing and purposeful mission that has become integral to the university.
“We have many, many academically talented students here — including a 16-year-old girl, Hannah Baratang, who is enrolled in our biology program. We believe strongly in making undergraduate and graduate degrees accessible and affordable. We’re embracing that mission, and as long as we’re A&M-Central Texas, that won’t change.”
Remembering how she argued for the name of the university that was to become Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Moseley is circumspect about all the hoopla surrounding her retirement.
“The most important thing for me is the knowledge that A&M-Central Texas is here to stay.”
