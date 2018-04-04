Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft and other officials have been on tour across all schools and have held town halls at various locations presenting details on what’s proposed for the upcoming $426 million bond election.
An itinerary of bond presentations provided by KISD shows 57 presentations will have been given total between February and May 5, election day.
Out of the presentations, 45 have been given to school staff. The total number of town halls on the schedule is 12.
Chief communication officer Terry Abbott said the presentation given to all KISD staff who accept the invitation is the same as in town halls.
“It’s the exact same presentation that is made at the public meetings. All school staff are invited to attend. They are after school and it’s strictly voluntary,” Abbott said. “We’ve had a good turnout of school employees.”
Turnout has been up and down for the town halls.
The first bond meeting scheduled for Feb. 20 at Harker Heights High School was called off as nobody from the general public appeared. Subsequent town halls held at schools have had up to a dozen people, at most. That includes some KISD staff.
Presentations given to community groups include the Harker Heights Rotary Club, the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, the Killeen Noon Lions Club, the Rotary Club of Killeen and Vision XXI.
Crowds have been higher at these meetings. A presentation given by Craft March 5 to the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, for instance, had about 50 people in attendance.
