Work on new facilities in the Killeen Independent School District from the voter-approved bond program could begin as early as next year, according to district officials.
Construction of a new elementary school to serve Pershing Park Elementary School, Sugar Loaf Elementary School and a partial number of Bellaire Elementary School students is scheduled to begin in February 2019.
Renovation to Killeen High School is scheduled to begin May 2019. Pending land purchase, construction of the district’s 36th elementary school is also scheduled to begin that month.
The consolidation of East Ward and West Ward elementary schools on the existing East Ward site is scheduled to begin in August 2019.
Construction of the district’s sixth high school is scheduled to begin in February 2020.
Renovation to Clifton Park Elementary School is scheduled to begin June 2020.
Safety and security improvements will be underway in “the next couple of weeks,” according to Executive Director of Facilities Adam Rich, likely taking six to eight months and potentially longer in some instances. ADA improvements are planned to be underway later this year following a state inspection and report on all KISD facilities, he said.
Since the bond program was approved by the school board in February to be included on the May 5 ballot, district officials have said relief from school overcrowding and removal of portables will come by 2022.
Architect and engineer selections will be presented to the school board for approval in the June board meeting. If approved, contracts will be presented to the board in July.
The Texas Professional Services Procurement Act requires KISD to first select design professionals based on qualifications. Fees are negotiated with the selected firm only.
