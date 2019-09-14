Over the summer, a group of Killeen ISD art teachers created a stunning art piece that simultaneously tells a visual history while honoring school district staff members and students.

The large letters that spell out “We Are KISD” made its debut at the school district’s convocation, welcoming 7,000-plus employees inside the front entrance of the Bell County Expo Center.

KISD Mural 2.jpg

Five Killeen ISD art teachers worked for a month over the summer to create a traveling art piece that forms the letters “WE ARE KISD,” and bears colorful, striking images that document and illustrate the diverse school district’s students, teachers, other employees and the Fort Hood area community.
KISD Mural 4.jpg

