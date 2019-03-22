TEMPLE — Infrastructure changes should shed a little light on future Wildcat games at Temple High School.
Temple Independent School District’s board of trustees approved a request to spend about $500,000 for new stadium lights at its Monday meeting. The money will come out of unspent funds from the current year’s budget.
Board member Ronnie Gaines spoke on behalf of the facilities committee about the need for new lights.
“Most of the existing lights and infrastructure is the original stadium construction in 1965,” Gaines said. “The current light levels are below UIL (University Interscholastic League) recommended standards.”
Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent for finance and operations, said new lights should make the field safer for athletes and improve electrical efficiency.
“There are some significant electrical upgrades, safety upgrades and code upgrades that are also a part of this,” Boyd said.
The new lights will come from Musco Sports Lighting. The amount of light produced by the old halide fixtures has declined over the years, Boyd said.
“I’m a 1965 model also, and sometimes you need some improvements,” he said.
Boyd said he has delayed recommending replacing the lights until the technology improved enough to switch from halide fixtures to LED.
“LED fixtures are certainly the way to go now,” he said. “That is something that was not really practical a few years ago.”
In addition to being brighter, Boyd said the LED lights will have less glare if athletes and spectators look up in the direction of the fixtures.
“It’s a significant improvement in not just the lighting but in our entire electrical structure,” he said. “(And) energy consumption is usually about 50 to 85 percent less with LED.”
Gaines asked if outside athletic teams had ever inquired about renting the field during off hours and decided against it when they learned about the outdated lighting. Staff members from the athletic department said that has happened a few times.
“So we will pick up some additional revenue,” Gaines said.
