The Killeen Independent School District’s newest chief communications and marketing officer will temporally retain her journalism job at a Waco-based TV station while also working for KISD.
Taina Maya, the morning news anchor for local CBS affiliate KWTX News 10, started Monday in her new role at KISD, which includes answering questions from news agencies and speaking publicly for the district.
“Given the timing with the start of the school year and employees returning to work, both Killeen ISD and I felt it was important to begin the transitions as soon as feasibly possible,” Maya said in an email to the Herald Tuesday. “That being said, we both agreed that ensuring KWTX had time to make appropriate adjustments would not only be fair, but (the) right way to handle the transition. Thus I will be anchoring the morning show from 5-7 a.m. and then commuting to the district. While it may seem like a long day to some, it’s only for a few weeks.”
In the meantime, how will she separate the jobs and ensure KWTX doesn’t get an unfair scoop on a KISD story because she works for both organizations?
“While working both jobs the ethical standards of journalism and the education world hold me to the upmost standard. During this transition I am only anchoring the morning show, which means I am not checking or responding to station emails during the day,” Maya said via her KISD email. “My role as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer is my new focus and I strive to provide all media outlets with equal availability and coverage. I will under no circumstances blur the lines and in the event KWTX covers a KISD story, someone else will read it on-air.”
Maya said she’s been able to separate her roles on various agencies in the past.
“I have been able to separate my role as a member of the media with my positions on several boards, including the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children,” she said.
KISD Superintendent John Craft announced in a Monday news release the hiring of Maya as the district’s chief communications and marketing officer. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Maya’s last day at KWTX has not been disclosed publicly.
