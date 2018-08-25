NOLANVILLE — The city of Nolanville celebrated the end of summer with its first ever Back to School Splash, while at the same time the Clements Boys and Girls Club celebrated the opening of its Nolanville Unit with a ribbon-cutting ceremony; the Nolanville unit will officially open for business on Monday, the same day area children will be heading back to school.
“We’ve been blessed. The city of Nolanville has given us exclusive use of this building. In turn, we are giving free memberships for the Nolanville unit — entirely free,” said Tiana Quick, CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas.
The Nolanville unit will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dozens of people, with many coming and going, attended the back-to-school event at Nolanville’s newly expanded City Park on Mesquite Street which has a splash pad and other amenities next to the Nolanville unit.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said there will be another ribbon-cutting ceremony in the near future for the park — partially funded by a small park grant given by Texas Parks and Wildlife — and the completion of the building housing the Nolanville Unit, officially named the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center.
In the meantime, Nolanville residents were enjoying the festivities both inside the center and outside in the park. The Boys and Girls Club had a backpack giveaway for those who signed up for the club, and also provided children’s activities; the Lion’s Club provided free sno-cones; the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation provided free popcorn and cotton candy; and Society Soul Food provided a food truck for hungry patrons.
As for the “splash” part of the event, the city provided water guns and reusable water balls, used in lieu of water balloons. “They are more environmentally friendly than balloons,” said Escajeda.
The city also provided a water trough where children could fill up their weapons of choice and battle it out with each other. Even Nolanville Mayor Christina Rosenthal shared in the fun as she, too, joined in a water pistol battle with several children.
“I love doing this (job) because kids are going to smile,” she said.
Families socialized, children played in the water at the splash pad or pelted each other with water balls and ran around with cotton candy in hand, and everyone grabbed their popcorn before settling in for the movie, “Coco,” which was being shown on a giant inflatable screen.
Resident Dennis Thompson said he wished the city would have more events like these on weekends for families to enjoy. Resident Robin Moore agreed.
“It’s bringing the young ones together,” Moore said. “It’s bringing the community together.”
