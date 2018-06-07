A graduate of Ellison High School who has been in a Houston hospital for almost three weeks, since being badly injured in the school shooting at Santa Fe High School, was released from the hospital on Wednesday night, according to Houston media reports.
John Barnes, a school resource officer at the school, was injured by a shotgun blast while responding to the shooting on May 18, according to AP reports. “A bullet damaged the bone and a major blood vessel around his elbow,” the report said.
Barnes is a 1986 Ellison grad, confirmed Terry Abbott, Killeen Independent School District spokesman, on Thursday.
“That’s wonderful news about his release from the hospital,” Abbott said in an email. “I know the Ellison High School family has kept him in their prayers these last few weeks and is proud that he is and always will be an Ellison Eagle.”
The news broke with a tweet from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, which said Barnes has been released.
"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Officer Barnes and his family and wish him a full recovery," said Patti Hanssard, Santa Fe ISD assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations.
The shooter, a 17-year-old, was charged with murder, accused of killing 10 people at the high school near Houston.
