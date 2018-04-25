A parent of a Killeen Independent School District high school student said one his daughter’s teachers should be fired.
Kenneth Gabble claims his daughter was called “sexy” recently by her 10h-grade geography teacher at Shoemaker High School.
The situation is under investigation by the district, according to chief communication officer Terry Abbott, and the teacher is on paid administrative leave away from the school pending the outcome of the investigation.
Gabble said his 15-year-old daughter is getting harassed about the issue, and any teacher who calls a student "sexy" should be fired.
"This hits home," the father said. "People on social media are harassing her."
Gabble said his family was told by school officials that the teacher admitted in writing to KISD administrators that he did call the student sexy, but the district would not confirm that.
The district would not release the teacher’s name. Abbott said he could not comment further on the investigation.
