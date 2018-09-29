Two public hearings have been scheduled for parents of students attending East Ward Elementary School.
The campus is set to close at the conclusion of the current school year as part of a district-wide improvement plan. A new, larger campus will open on the same site prior to the 2021-22 school year funded by part of $426 million bond approved voters earlier this year.
This new campus will serve students who currently attend both East Ward and West Ward Elementary School.
Meetings are scheduled to allow district officials to share the plan for student service during construction.
The first meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a second meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Both will take place in the East Ward Elementary cafeteria.
Parents are encouraged to attend one of these hearings and share input about the future plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.