Maude Moore Wood Elementary School Principal Norma Baker greets family members Thursday during Meet the Teacher, Killeen ISD’s annual school visitation day that precedes the start of another school year. School starts across KISD on Monday.
At Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in Killeen Thursday, twins Dane and Darylle Ruemmler get situated in their kindergarten classroom. The brand-new KISD school hosted its first-ever Meet the Teacher event, an annual visitation activity scheduled across the district’s elementary and middle schools.
During Meet the Teacher Thursday, Nolan Middle School welcomed families to the campus to begin the 59-year-old school’s final year. A new school with the same name is under construction. Schools across Killeen ISD hosted the annual family visitation event leading to the first day of school Monday.
During the Meet the Teacher visitation event Thursday at Pershing Park Elementary School, third-grader Blaine Melancon poses with the backpacks he and his family donated to the school. It’s the fourth year the family has provided extra supplies for the school. Classes across Killeen ISD start Monday.
TODD MARTIN | KISD
They came by the thousands — students, parents, family members — they came to find a classroom, to drop off supplies and pick up information, but mostly, they came to meet the teacher.
The Killeen Independent School District’s annual Meet the Teacher event, held across every elementary school and middle school, once again signaled the fading of a summer break and the start of a new school term.
