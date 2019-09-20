Shoemaker High building and sign

Shoemaker High School in Killeen

 Herald File Photo

The Killeen school district said a drawing on a bathroom stall at Shoemaker High School depicts "a possible threat."

"We are actively investigating and have increased the police presence on the campus. Students are safe and educational learning is continuing as normal," according to a message sent to parents Friday from school officials. "Parents please talk with your students and help us to make clear that any threat whether hoax or not will ever be tolerated."

