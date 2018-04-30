CORYELL COUNTY — About 15 minutes outside of Gatesville, in an otherwise nondescript pasture in Mound, what remains of the original home of OT Tyler stands silently, albeit a little precariously, amidst the natural landscape of stubborn undergrowth, clusters of wildflowers, sprays of prickly pear cactus and the shelter of oak and pecan trees.
This place, and the stories it could tell, may have crumbled quietly away without notice, were it not for the scholarly dedication and creativity of Christine Jones, an assistant professor in the Social Sciences Department of the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
For the past two years, Jones has deployed a small army of university students, colleagues and community members — even the Temple Police Department and its drone technology — in an effort to continue to better understand the home and its history.
“There’s no doubt that the walls that are standing now will fall down someday,” she said. “We are there to document what we found, ask questions about what can be known, and create a plan for future work at the site that will help enrich our current knowledge.”
For Jones, an avid archaeologist, this is all in a day’s work.
It’s also part of a beloved curriculum, and relevant to the accumulation of Jones’ disciplinary arsenal, freely shared with those who enroll in her classes at the Killeen university.
While she has been conducting research at the site for the last two years, Jones organized the first field school in 2017 where student archaeologists and community volunteers worked side by side.
“Excavating a site isn’t a thing that can or should be rushed,” she explained. “And we can’t just plunk ourselves down and dig. We demonstrated the proper use of a transit, used GPS to orient ourselves, and excavated in and around the Tyler house site using standard archaeological methods.”
In 10 centimeter increments — about the size of a human hand — Jones and her team divided the ground into squares, taking away layers of dirt and debris until what is beneath is patiently uncovered.
Then, the position of any artifacts are measured and recorded, finally bagged, labeled, and securely categorized for further analysis.
“It’s the other part that gets interesting,” Jones laughed. “We know that there are unpredictable elements that just go with working outside: intense heat, rain storms, creepy, crawly things and the wildlife.”
That’s putting it mildly.
During the most recent field school, heavy rains the night before rendered the dirt road to the site too muddy to drive on.
That left Jones and her team with no choice but to carry every piece of equipment they had more than a mile from where they left their vehicles.
The next morning, when they returned to the site, they realized that cattle had been there, trampling the equipment, destroying one of the canopies, and offering such an abundance of cow pies that teacher and students alike suspended their work to shovel the refuse.
They improvised with what remained of their equipment so the opportunity of a second day of excavation didn’t go to waste.
No, this type of research is not conducted in a white coat or the pristine-controlled conditions of a laboratory. It’s labor intensive, physically exhausting, and yet, intensely rewarding.
Documenting history
Standing aside the field school excavation, what remains of the layered stone walls of the OT Tyler home lean into the face of history, not entirely demolished, an incomplete representation of the home that stood here more than 140 years ago.
But history itself is silent regarding the home, said to have been in use between 1850 to 1860, just before the Civil War. Because there was a fire, it was not inhabited for long, and little is known beyond that.
Undisturbed by what is not known, Jones holds these field schools at the Tyler House to find what can be found and provide possible answers that have been lost in the passage of 160 years.
For example, Jones and her students have found pieces of melted plates, a bullet casing from the 1860s, and the possible foundational outline of what may have been a separate kitchen or perhaps a slave quarters. A cemetery is also said to have been here, Jones said, but no evidence of it has been found.
Drone technology
Even though the tools used during an excavation are, in general, fairly low tech, Jones doesn’t hesitate before deploying the high tech alternatives.
For example, during her most recent visit to the site, she was accompanied by volunteers from the Temple Police Department who used their drone to capture aerial photographs and videos of the house ruin.
“We do what we can with the resources we can put together to ensure a sort of preservation,” she said. “Our archaeological work is a ‘snapshot’ in time. By using the drone, we document it in its current state and produce a 3D model that is less vulnerable to the elements, so that no matter what happens or how long it stands, it will not be lost to the passage of time.”
Mentoring students
For Jones, it’s more than a curriculum; it’s a calling. And it’s not just about the relics she finds or the publications she’s authored. It’s about mentoring the next generation of archaeology scholars.
Former student and military spouse, Karleigh Schuster, 23, knows this from first-hand experience.
“Dr. Jones was the professor who kick-started my love for archaeology and anthropology,” Schuster said. “She’d get to know each of her students, what we were hoping to do with our careers, and show us what was possible.”
But when her husband, Mitchell, an infantryman with the 10th Mountain Division, received orders from Fort Hood to Fort Drum, New York, she did what she’d done twice before: she followed and paused her plans of a degree.
“A&M-Central Texas is the place I miss the most,” she said.
Some things, though, are just meant to be.
At Fort Drum, she spotted — and applied for — a position as a field crew member with the post’s Cultural Resources Management Center. And every bit of what she saw in the position description was familiar from her days at the field school at the OT Tyler House.
She reached out to Jones, who was only too happy to write a reference and a whole-hearted endorsement.
Schuster got the job and uses what she learned at Texas A&M-Central Texas, keeping in touch with her former professor who couldn’t be more proud.
“It’s more about my calling as a professor than as an archaeologist,” Jones said. “Mentoring students through my classes is very important. Offering them career skills that they can use as a young archaeologist is even more special. It’s very rewarding.”
