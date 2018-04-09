Registration for summer classes at Central Texas College opens today for new and returning students.
New students must first complete the admissions and advising process before registering online.
Returning students who have a degree plan on file may register using the CTC WebAdvisor system on the school’s website, according to a news release.
For summer I five-week and 10-week classes, which begin June 4, registration will be open through May 25. Late registration will be conducted May 29 through June 1.
Summer II five-week classes start July 9 and the last day to register is July 6.
Academic advisement for new students and current students looking to change their degree plan will be conducted in the guidance and counseling office at Student Services, building 119.
Summer I semester advisement is available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Students can book an advisement appointment online through the CTC website.
CTC’s evening/weekend program offers Friday classes in five- and 10-week terms.
Registration for the five-week semester ends June 13 with a class start date of June 8. The 10-week semester runs June 8 through August 10 and the last day to register is June 14.
A six-week Saturday session is open May 26 through June 30 with registration ending May 31.
Saturday classes during the summer I semester are also offered in five-, eight- and 10-week sessions starting June 9.
The last day to register for Saturday five-week classes is June 13 and registration ends June 14 for both eight-week and 10-week Saturday classes.
Summer II offers five-week Saturday classes starting July 15 and the last day to register for these classes is July 19.
Academic advisement for students taking Saturday classes is available Monday through Friday, now through June 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students taking eight-, 12- and 16-week online courses starting May 14 have until May 10 to register.
The deadline to register for all summer online classes starting June 4 is May 31.
For online classes starting June 25, the last day to register is June 21; for online classes that begin July 9, the registration deadline is July 5; and for online courses beginning July 23, the deadline to register is July 19.
Students taking classes at the CTC Fort Hood campus can register now for the summer term which runs May 14 through July 7. Active-duty military should use the GoArmyEd registration portal by May 13, while dependents and civilians can register through May 17. Students at the Fort Hood campus must also have a degree plan on file before registering. To be eligible for in-state tuition, active-duty military personnel and their dependents must submit a military verification form, if they are not using Tuition Assistance. Fort Hood campus walk-in registration and advisement is at Building 3201 on 72nd Street from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Registration has also begun for Texas A&M University-Central Texas. Registration for summer courses at Texas A&M-Central Texas began April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.