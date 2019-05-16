The Killeen School Retirees Association celebrated Killeen’s best and brightest future educators during a meeting this week.
Approximately 25 former educators, friends and students gathered at the Dock Jackson Professional Learning Center to celebrate years of hard work, dedication and growth for two lucky recipients.
President for the organization and former teacher at Ellison High School Andy Greer took time to give opening remarks as well as acknowledge the commitment of service to others that the scholarship recipients have decided to undertake.
“They have chosen the profession of education not in spite of the challenges; but, in many cases, precisely because of those challenges. Even on the toughest days, they will have to show up and embrace what it means to be an educator today: they will become problem solvers, creators, innovators, healers, and bring about significant change to students’ lives,” Greer said.
Pasche Malone, a 17-year-old student from Ellison High School, received a $1,000 scholarship as she heads to college to with the hope of becoming a math teacher.
“I first fell in love with learning. I was the student that enjoyed projects and homework. On the weekends I found a passion for math,” Malone said, adding she didn’t expect to win the scholarship.
“I was so excited because I work so hard trying to be the oldest sister and be a good role model for my siblings and my daughter,” she said.
Killeen Independent School District teacher aide Laquetta Cain also received a $1,000 scholarship toward her current studies at Central Texas College. Cain works with special-needs students in Harker Heights.
“I want to become a special education teacher because working with students and especially special-needs children is my passion” Cain said. “For me, working with special-needs students brings me so much joy, and I would not trade the job for anything.”
Both awardees went through a rigorous selection process that included enrolment verification, references and presenting a career plan to a panel of judges. Both look forward to attending the Central Texas College this fall.
