COPPERAS COVE — The gusting winds had S.C. Lee Junior High School eighth-grader Andrew Mosebach praying for the best but planning for the worst.
Mosebach and his colleagues were charged with protecting one of life’s most delicate creations, an egg. Mosebach ensured he had a backup plan.
Science teachers Dejah Bushong and Jared Segraves’ classes look forward every year to the annual egg drop project. They plan for it weeks, and in some cases, months in advance.
“The eighth-grade egg drop project came about to help the students understand that acceleration results when a velocity is changed. The students typically think that this can only be the case for an object speeding up. We use this project to help them understand that an acceleration can also be negative, resulting in an object slowing down,” Bushong said.
Students were provided information on the force it takes to crack an egg and had to work backward to calculate how much time an egg falling from the roof should take to reach the ground and not break. The students then had to design, build, and test an apparatus to reach the required time.
Mosebach was worried the egg would shatter. “As soon as I removed it from the container, I was happy to see it ended up surviving. If I didn’t have that second parachute, I’m sure it would have broken.”
The rubric for the project included a section for “trust the math” encouraging the students to use no padding material in their designs. A large number of eggs survived the drop, and quite a few of those used no padding material. The assignment covers Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills concepts of speed, forces and acceleration.
Aiden Chase enjoyed the egg drop because it challenged the mind.
“It helped me understand how velocity, weight, and height are intertwined. It also showed me what helps in a flight,” Chase said.
Brooklyn Harner thought that her project was “egg-ceptional.”
