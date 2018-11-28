The Central Texas College haunted house and fall carnival was nothing to “boo” about, as it raised close to $10,000 for school clubs.
The total revenue from last month’s event was $9,415.50.
The carnival earned $7,275.50. This money was distributed between the student clubs that participated, with each receiving a portion based on the number of tickets it turned in.
The haunted house brought in $2,140. Of this, $214 was given to the CTC Foundation, and the remaining balance was distributed equally to the clubs that participated in the house.
Just under 500 people survived the haunted house, according to Barb Merlo, director of marketing and outreach for CTC. Combined attendance totals for the two events were over 1,000.
Seven campus clubs and organizations planned, organized and executed the event, with the Student Life department leading the charge. Students in the building trades department erected the temporary structure that was used for the haunted house.
Photos from the event were shared with the CTC Board of Trustees during its Tuesday meeting.
“Events like this are just a testament to what great folks we have here and the great things we are doing,” said Board Member Don Armstrong.
