A school bus and Dodge Stratus were involved in a wreck near the intersection of West Rancier Avenue and North Park Street in Killeen around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
“As a precaution three individuals, including two students, were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene,” according to a statement from the Killeen Independent School District. “The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was transported by ambulance for further medical evaluation. Parents of bus riders were notified, and a second bus was dispatched by Transportation Services. Several students were released to parents, and the two students medically evaluated were released, and boarded the second bus to be transported home.”
