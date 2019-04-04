A Killeen school bus was involved in a crash at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Cactus Spur this morning.
Bus No. 541 was loading students at the intersection when the accident happened just before 8 a.m., according to the Killeen Independent School District. No one was injured on the bus.
School officials did say what other vehicle was involved in the accident.
