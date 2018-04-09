State and local authorities are working on new ways to make schools safer, but most improvements are still in the planning stages.
In the aftermath of the February school shooting in Parkland, Fla., Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath to take immediate action to ensure the safety of children in Texas schools. In response, TEA sent out information to local school districts on the security options available to them, including school resource officers, commissioning a school district police department, private security, school marshals, guardian plans and enhanced physical security.
“And the Texas School Safety Center sent a notice out to ISDs (independent school districts) that needed to update their safety audits,” TEA spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson said in response to a Telegram email. “And we’ll be meeting in the next few weeks to address possible legislation concerning school safety."
The last of Abbott’s four specific instructions to TEA asks the agency to “work with the Texas School Safety Center, the Texas Department of Public Safety and my office to draft recommendations to the Texas Legislature on changes to the school safety architecture of our state.”
Killeen ISD chief communication officer Terry Abbott said one of the biggest safety and security improvement efforts underway is the $426 million bond program, which would spend millions of dollars districtwide for important safety improvements like perimeter fencing, intercoms and electronic door locking and vestibule systems.
In addition, Abbott said, one key step in safety efforts in the bond program, and with the construction of a new middle school to open in 2020, is to work toward eliminating the need to house middle and high school students in trailers on overcrowded campuses.
“Trailers are inherently less secure than permanent buildings because they are outside the protective envelope of the main building, and can be accessed by doors directly into the classrooms,” Abbott said. “The bond program and the construction of middle school number 14...will help eliminate the need for up to 110 of the 128 portable buildings that are now being used to house students on our middle school campuses.”
Emergency operations plans paired with routine drills, surveillance cameras, law enforcement and more also help bolster school security, according to John Dye, KISD safety office director.
At Copperas Cove ISD, emergency operations plans are in place, and security drills are routinely conducted at every district facility.
The district encourages proactive reporting to Copperas Cove Police Department for things that seem out of the ordinary.
“While we cannot predict the future, we do take every precaution possible to protect our students and staff in order to ensure a safe learning and working environment at school, on school buses and at after-school events,” said Rick Kirkpatrick, deputy superintendent of operations and support.
Belton Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said that her district works with state agencies to improve school security regularly.
“Student safety is a high priority in Belton ISD,” Kincannon said. “We regularly use resources provided by the Texas School Safety Center, and complete safety audits as required by statute. We strive to get better through partnership and collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, and welcome additional learning opportunities.”
Abbott’s letter also asks the agency to distribute all available school safety information to local schools, as well as private schools and child care providers if possible, and to make sure schools are up to date on required safety audits and publicize the ones that are not.
“All of Texas grieves the tragedy that occurred in Parkland,” Abbot said in a release. “As governor, I take seriously the safety of all Texas residents, and as an American, I mourn the loss of 17 Floridians in a cruel and senseless act of violence. Immediate steps must be taken to keep our students and communities safe, with the understanding that more will be expected in the future.”
Matthew LeBlanc, spokesman for Temple Independent School District, said that the district is up-to-date in its safety audits.
“Temple ISD, working with our Temple Police Department School Resource Officers, had completed the school district level requirements prior to Gov. Abbott’s order, so we don’t expect a local impact,” LeBlanc said. “However, through sharing information and ideas with both the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center, we hope all school districts can learn from each other’s safety protocols to ensure best practices are in place protecting students and staff.”
Abbott has also asked Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner Raymund Paredes to take action to make college campuses safer.
In the past five years, the only incident in which someone was caught with a gun on a Temple campus was a suicide in April 2013, LeBlanc said. Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said that there have been no gun-related incidents in Belton schools in the same period.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said that he is gathering information and perspectives to figure out what the Legislature might be able to do for school security in its next session. He recently hosted a teleconference with school superintendents in his district to hear their perspectives on security concerns.
“It was an opportunity for all of them to be listening to each other,” Shine said. “That’s kind of where (the process) is for me at the moment.”
Shine said that it is probably too early to say what specific types of school-security legislation the state government might consider in the future.
