In May, the Killeen Independent School District passed a two-proposition bond totalling $426 million. Of that amount, $4.25 million was designated for district-wide safety and security improvements.
Over the summer, new security vestibules were installed at Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools. These vestibules provide a physical barrier that requires visitors to enter the front office before gaining access to the rest of the campus.
This measure is in addition to the new electronic buzzer systems that were installed at all four high school campuses over the summer. These systems allow staff members to see a visitor and press a button allowing entrance into the office. Here, the staff conducts a background screening and can then grant entrance into the rest of the school. This system helps ensure that the school is able to control who has access to the building, district officials say.
Similar locking features are being installed at all 48 of the district’s regular campuses. Improvements are about 90 percent complete at the 32 elementary schools.
“I’m pleased with the progress being made on the improvements in protecting students and staff from potential intruders with security vestibules, automatic locking doors and buzzer systems,” Superintendent John Craft said.
Exterior doors of KISD campuses are unlocked by scanning an employee badge, and additional badge readers and timers are being installed at all high school campuses so that all doors can remain locked during times when students are inside the school.
Intercom systems are also being repaired or replaced at older campuses that had outdated systems in order to improve campus communication in case of an emergency. Campuses are equipped with an intercom system that allows communication between individual classrooms, as well as throughout the entire campus. These will be replaced at campuses that have experienced gaps in their intercom coverage or have aging systems.
Outside of the buildings, approximately 10 miles of perimeter fencing will be installed throughout the district.
“We want to fully fence all property boundaries, allowing for controlled vehicular and pedestrian access points,” district spokesperson Terry Abbott said.
