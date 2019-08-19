A reminder to motorists commonly on the roads in the Killeen/Fort Hood area: Local school districts are preparing for students to head back to school this week and next - and in some cases, students have already returned to school - so school speed zones will be in effect once the school year starts in area districts.
School officially begins in the Killeen Independent School District on Aug. 26, so drivers will need to be careful driving through school zones, especially during the morning hours before 8 a.m. and in the afternoon after 3 p.m. for most schools.
