A June 5 letter from the Texas Education Agency addressed to local school districts, including the Killeen Independent School District, recommended that administrations revisit their policies concerning which students qualify for special education.
This comes after the U.S. Department of Education Office of Special Education Programs released a monitoring report in January citing failures by TEA to comply with certain requirements in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, particularly in assessment of potential disabilities.
More specifically, several mishandled cases of dyslexic students were noted across the state. These individuals were not properly referred for an evaluation under IDEA, but instead were receiving less accommodating services under Section 504.
This directly violates the federal law that all students suspected of having a learning disability that would put them in need of special education should receive evaluation under IDEA, not be directed to service through Section 504.
“Any time it is suspected that a student requires special education or related services … a referral for a full and individual evaluation should be initiated.
This evaluation will not only determine eligibility for services under the IDEA but will produce date and recommendations to inform interventions and service delivery,” according to the TEA letter to the districts.
TEA specified that a student with dyslexia does not need to have a second potentially disabling condition in order to be considered for eligibility under the IDEA. Evaluation under IDEA would also guarantee that students would be screened for other potential learning disabilities, not just dyslexia.
KISD parent Stephanie Moody said she had to request an independent evaluation for her daughter after the district administered only a dyslexia test and thus, failed to properly assess her daughter’s dysgraphia, a similar learning disability.
“It’s unfortunate because when parents are told their child is dyslexic or not, they trust schools are doing the right thing,” she said, “They do not know what questions to ask.”
Moody serves on the Parent Community Advocacy Committee and has two children in the district dyslexia program.
Moody worries there is a lack of proper assessment and individualized approaches for all special education students, especially those under Section 504.
In Texas school districts, students under Section 504 are not provided with individualized education plans, as they are under provisions of IDEA.
Section 504 also does not mandate that schools bear the financial weight of evaluation of children suspected of having a disability, meaning that parents of dyslexic children have often been denied the assistance or required to properly assess their children.
The TEA advised that it is critical for local education agencies to be mindful that dyslexia is considered a learning disability and that all schools have the obligation to refer any student who is suspected of having a disability for evaluation under the IDEA.
This may force some Texas school districts to change their policies and revamp their programs if they are not in compliance.
KISD is already set to revitalize its special education program in the coming school year, with the goal to provide speedier diagnosis and better learning support for students who are dyslexic.
The district has already promised to spend $1 million to add 20 new teachers and dyslexia assessors to the program.
“We’re in the hiring process now,” said Terry Abbott, chief communications officer for KISD. “I haven’t heard of other specific changes except for those outlined in the report of the Dyslexia Focus Group that was made to the board.”
Abbott is referring to the special group compromised of district teachers and administrators who conducted a review of the dyslexia program during the 2017-18 school year and subsequently recommended an increase in staff.
Parents like Moody feel the staffing boost is positive but does not address all of the issues in the special education program, many of which are at the core of the TEA letter.
Moody said that the focus group lacked parental representation and thus, may have not taken into account the valuable experiences of parents. She advised that parents seeking to advocate for their children should seek resources such as the Partners Resource Network, a nonprofit agency that operates the statewide network of Parent Training and Information Centers.
According to the TEA, parents suspecting their child has a disability should submit a written request for a special education evaluation to their local education agency.
The TEA also said it is working to increase transparency and will be sending several correspondences to district administrators to provide clarification and guidance surrounding several issues in special education and provision of services to students who are identified as dyslexic.
Revisions are also being made to the State Board’s Dyslexia Handbook to resolve the issue.
