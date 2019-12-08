KISD

Liberty Hill Middle School conducted its annual Science Olympics recently, with sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade teams competing within grade levels in quiz-show style science trivia rotations followed by an engineering challenge to design the longest-traveling balloon-powered vehicle.

 TODD MARTIN |KISD

Wearing grade-level specific jerseys and eyeing a rack of medals, 90 Liberty Hill Middle School science athletes entered the gym for the school’s annual Science Olympics recently.

In a longtime tradition at the Killeen school, 30 students representing each grade – sixth, seventh and eighth – competed in a series of science-related events, then a culminating finale to determine winners.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.