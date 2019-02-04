The Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a public policy luncheon with Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft Wednesday, and seats are still available.
Craft will present updates on the KISD bond that passed in May and its related construction projects.
“The chamber hosts quarterly public policy luncheons updating citizens on what is going on in the community and this particular luncheon is a part of that,” said Ava Jayne, office manager at the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Voters in May approved two school construction bonds for a total of $426 million to build and renovate schools in KISD.
One $235 million part of the bond will pay for construction of a new high school and elementary school and renovations to existing schools for ADA compliance and security upgrades.
The second, $191 million piece, will pay for consolidation of some schools, and renovation of Killeen High School and other schools.
This bond was passed in response to growing student enrollment numbers, which are projected to exceed 45,500 students next school year.
Construction has begun on many of the bond related projects, and district officials are excited about the future for KISD, according to an update provided at Thursday’s joint meeting with the Killeen City Council.
Today is the last day to register for the catered meal, but guests will still be able to register on-site for the presentation. Tickets are $25 each, or $160 for an eight-seat table. The Chamber expects close to 70 people to attend, Jayne said Monday.
The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central Texas Home Builders Association, 445 East Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
