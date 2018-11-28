Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft on Tuesday night proposed to the school board a $98 million renovation project at Killeen High School that will include large areas of new construction as well as a complete renovation.
KHS released a video of what the proposed new school will look like.
For more information, read the full story at http://kdhnews.com/news/education/kisd-board-explores-options-for-killeen-high/article_431ff356-f32f-11e8-b478-bfbc3e61ba62.html
