BELTON — Mourning a loss and honoring a legacy, 486 Shoemaker High School graduates stepped across the stage Saturday with the full knowledge the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker would be proud.
Several student speakers pointed out it was the first year the beloved general, the school’s namesake, was not on stage to offer up hugs and handshakes. He died last summer.
The class officers spoke of Shoemaker’s military accomplishments, as well as his many contributions to the Central Texas community and the establishment of a $600,000 Wolf Warrior Scholarship program that benefits Shoemaker High School graduates.
Salutatorian Lexee Romine also pointed out the passing in August of the school’s athletic trainer Tera Sony as well as former Shoemaker Principal Ron Gray in 2015, all which happened during the Class of 2018’s four years of high school.
“Many lost hope,” Romine said, explaining that some wondered if the school was cursed. But, she said, the 400-plus seniors seated in the Bell County Expo Center proved otherwise. “We surpassed expectations,” she said.
Valedictorian Martin Angulo also paid tribute to the late general, along with families and school staff members for their investment in the class’s achievement.
Holding the yellow stole that identified him as the top-ranked graduate in the class, Angulo said it belonged to every student who worked hard to achieve their diploma.
The top graduate urged his peers to do well in college and other future pursuits, but also, he said, to take time to have fun with friends, something he said he didn’t always do and regretted.
Prior to entering the arena, the valedictorian said he felt a combination of relief, excitement and nervousness. “I’m proud of everyone,” he said. “I want to encourage everyone to work hard, but to have fun. I’m grateful for my teachers and for my friends.”
In a farewell address to end the commencement ceremony, Dakota Widenor pointed out that the Shoemakers might have retired to a quiet life following a distinguished military career. “But they continued serving,” he said.
As a young student, Widenor said he was confused the first time the general mentioned his grandchildren and an older student told him, “it’s us,” referring to Shoemaker’s common reference to the Grey Wolves as his grandchildren.
“There are no endings, only new beginnings,” Widenor said to his classmates. He urged his classmates to do what Shoemaker did and use their time to maximum advantage to help others.
Leaving a legacy, he said, means planting seeds you will never see grown to maturity.
“Our lives are measured by the lives we touch,” he said. “Every small act of love makes a change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.