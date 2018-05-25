The light at the end of the tunnel has never shined brighter for several area high school seniors set to graduate in the coming weeks.
The following are the times, dates and locations of area graduation ceremonies in chronological order:
Belton New Tech High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. May 31 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Belton High School will be at 7 p.m. May 31 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Salado High School graduation will be at 7 p.m. June 1 at the UMHB Campus Center, 923 University Drive, Belton.
Copperas Cove High School will be at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Florence High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. June 1 at the Florence High School Stadium.
Temple High School’s commencement will begin at 10 a.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Shoemaker High School’s graduation will be at 3 p.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Killeen High School will be at 8 p.m. June 2 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Ellison High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. June 3 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Harker Heights High School’s graduation will begin at 7 p.m. June 3 at the Bell County Expo Center.
Gatesville High School graduation will be at 8 p.m. June 3 at McKamie Stadium.
Several districts offer live-streaming for those who can’t attend ceremonies. Visit the appropriate school district’s website for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.