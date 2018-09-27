A social media star whose videos of himself feeding deer have turned to significant charitable donations and promotional fame made his way Thursday back to Shoemaker High School.
Adults may be clueless, but teenagers with an Instagram account know of 20-year-old Kelvin Pena, also known as Brother Nature and the Deer Whisperer. He graduated from Shoemaker High School in 2016.
He spoke at his former high school to hundreds of adoring fans on Thursday, and is scheduled to appear at the city of Killeen Youth Advisory Commission conference today.
The recent graduate told his tale of modern-day celebrity via the Internet and urged students to believe in themselves and to stay focused on school and other positive activities.
He also testified of a high school experience easily relatable to the teenagers in the auditorium.
“Believe in yourself and you can make a great impact,” he said. “I walked these hallways, too.”
His story of celebrity sounds like a modern fairy tale. As he worked two jobs as a high school senior, he managed to graduate ranked 16th in his large class with a 3.8 grade-point average.
He moved to Pennsylvania, where his father lived and worked and attended college. Bored and lonely, he noticed one day a deer outside his cousin’s nearby house and found out the family was feeding it.
Next, he discovered another deer, a buck, in his own yard and decided to claim it as a pet and fed it. He named it Money.
Posted videos attracted hundreds of hits and when a whole family of deer showed up, and Pena claimed that “everybody eats,” the result was millions of followers and a changed life for the young student.
Now, he has a manager and an accountant to help direct his line of merchandise, promotional work and the resulting nonprofit organization, the Everybody Eats Foundation.
Early on, Pena and his growing number of followers provided food for families in the Pennsylvania town where it all started. He also raised funds and supplies to help those in need following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where he once lived.
Before getting into the story familiar to his social media followers, Pena told Shoemaker students of his own high school years.
As a freshman, he said, he was mainly concerned about his image. But, when his teacher Central Hicks passed out pieces of paper one day with the number of their class rank on them and his was 135 and his friend was in the 20s, he decided to make a change.
He joined the swim team and began taking seriously the lessons he learned in a class known as AVID, which means Advancement Via Individual Determination. Once he began to get organized and take notes effectively, his class rank rose to No. 30. “Wow, I’m smart,” he said.
Later in high school, his single mom fell on hard times and Pena got a job to help make ends meet. By the time he was a senior, he had two jobs and had developed such hard-working habits that he rose in class rank and earned more than $100,000 in scholarships.
Backstage before the final presentation, Hicks told his former student how proud he was that Pena was a well-spoken presenter, telling his story with respect and mentioning his own struggles.
“Before any of this happened, he was successful academically,” Hicks pointed out.
“It’s exciting because he graduated from here,” Shoemaker senior Carlon Rivera said, “and it shows how much you can proceed in life if you work hard. Once you get viral, you have a platform and he was saying to trust yourself. No one can stop you if you put your mind to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.