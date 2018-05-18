School officials say two Shoemaker High School students came to Palo Alto Middle School for unknown reasons Friday afternoon.
Killeen police were initially called to the scene for an "intruder" but were soon called off.
One of the two girls was cited for trespassing, according to Chief Communication Officer Terry Abbott. It is not known whether the accompanying girl was cited.
Palo Alto was not placed on lock down at the time of intrusion.
