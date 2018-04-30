A Killeen Independent School District teacher who allegedly called a 10th-grader “sexy” is back in class.
An investigation was completed on the Shoemaker High School teacher, according to chief communication officer Terry Abbott, and the teacher has resumed duties. The teacher was on paid administrative leave away from the school pending the outcome of the investigation.
Abbott said the student is no longer in the teacher’s class.
“The teacher was appropriately disciplined for making an inappropriate comment,” Abbott said.
Kenneth Gabble, the parent who claims the teacher made an inappropriate comment toward his daughter, is not satisfied with the outcome of the investigation, calling for the teacher’s termination.
Gabble said he only learned the teacher was back in class from his daughter, claiming KISD never followed up with him after the investigation.
Abbott said the parent communicated with district officials, but would not characterize the discussion.
Gabble said his daughter now attends Shoemaker High in fear.
“I was told by my daughter, and nobody else,” Gabble told the Herald Monday. “They didn’t tell us about the investigation like they said they would. I think they’re trying to protect him at the expense of female students.”
