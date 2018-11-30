The Killeen school district said it boosted police presence Friday at Skipcha Elementary School after a stranger threatened to kidnap a student Thursday, according to the school's Facebook page.
School officials said a student notified campus administration that a stranger threatened to abduct him near the playground area at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
In a call to parents, Skipcha principal Jane Apodaca said the campus had beefed up security as a response to the allegation.
"I investigated the report and have a police presence at the campus today as a precautionary measure," she said, according to a call transcript. "As you know, the safety of our students is the most important thing and I wanted to make you aware."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.